Crunchyroll Adds 'Tama of the 3rd District -Have you seen my Tama?' Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the Tama of the 3rd District -Have You Seen My Tama? (Sanchome no Tama: Uchi no Tama Shirimasenka?) anime to its catalog. The company began streaming the first two episodes, and it will stream future episodes on Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Sony Creative Products created the Tama and Friends characters in 1983. The anime franchise began with an original video anime series in 1989, followed by the Sanchome no Tama: Uchi no Tama Shirimasenka? television anime in 1994 and the anime film San-chōme no Tama: Onegai! Momo-chan o Sagashite!! in 1993. A spinoff television anime, Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone, aired in 2006. 4Kids Entertainment licensed the original television anime in 2001 and aired an English-dubbed version in North America.
The franchise inspired the Uchi Tama!? project, which transforms the existing animal characters into human-like characters. Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? (Uchi Tama!?: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?), the anime based on the project, premiered on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in January. Aniplex of America began streaming the anime on FunimationNow in January and on Crunchyroll in February.
Source: Crunchyroll
