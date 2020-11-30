Soulcalibur VI Game's Hwang DLC Trailer Streamed

Hwang, new character creation set, free content update launch on Wednesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a video on Saturday for the DLC character Hwang for the Soulcalibur VI fighting game. The character joins the game as part of the second Season Pass, and will be available as part of DLC 13 and 14 on December 2. DLC 14 will feature a new character creation set. The game is also getting a free content update with the Motien Pass Ruins stage on the same day.

The second Season Pass will include four total new characters, including the previously released Hilde, Haohmaru, and Setsuka.

Soulcalibur VI launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2018 in Japan, the Americas, and Europe.

Playable characters include Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Grøh, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik, Ivy, Zasalamel, Siegfried, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, Taki, Yoshimitsu, Maxi, Talim, Astaroth, Voldo, Seong Mi-Na, Cervantes, Raphael, Inferno, and new character Azwel.

Tira was a pre-order bonus for the game, and she is also available as a standalone DLC or as part of the game's first Season Pass. The first Season Pass also includes NieR: Automata character YoRHa No. 2 Type B (2B), Amy, and Cassandra.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.