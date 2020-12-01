Kakegurui Twins Spinoff Manga Gets Live-Action Series in 2021

Square Enix revealed on Wednesday that Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff is inspiring a live-action television series that will premiere in 2021. Aoi Morikawa (seen in costume below) will return from the previous live-action Kakegurui adaptations to reprise her role as Mary Saotome, the main character of the spinoff manga.

Tsutomu Hanabusa , the director of the live-action Kakegurui film, is credited as chief director for the new series, while Shinya Nagano is returning from previous live-action Kakegurui television series as the director. Minato Takano and Hanabusa are also returning from previous series as scriptwriters.

Yen Press licensed the spinoff manga. It describes the story:

A year before Yumeko Jabami graced the hallowed halls of Hyakkou Private Academy, Mary Saotome got her own start at the gambling-addicted school. Can this normal girl achieve her own rags-to-riches story through wits and luck? Find out in this prequel to the mega-popular Kakegurui !

The manga is a spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga. The spinoff launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in September 2015, and the 10th volume shipped on June 22. Yen Press published the eighth volume on Tuesday .

The original Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. The franchise will have a second live-action film that will open in 2021.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

Aside from Kakegurui Twins , the original manga has also inspired two other spinoff manga and two novels.

Source: Comic Natalie