The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Season 2 Reveals Theme Songs

5 main cast members perform opening, ending songs

The official website for Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), the series' second anime season, announced on Tuesday that Nakano-ke no Itsuko (The Nakano Family's Quintuplets) will perform the opening theme song "Gotōbun no Katachi" (Quintuplets' Shape) and the ending theme song "Hatsukoi" (First Love). The group is comprised of the five main female cast members.

The second season will premiere on TBS on January 7 at 1:28 a.m. (effectively January 8). The anime will then air on Sun TV later that night and BS11 on January 8. The anime will also stream on GyaO! , d Anime Store , U-NEXT , Hulu , and AbemaTV .

The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is replacing Satoshi Kuwabara to direct the new season. Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is replacing Tezuka Productions to animate the second season. Masato Katsumata ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) is providing the character designs and serving as chief animation director. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai are returning to compose the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February.

