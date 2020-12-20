Netflix Adds Kuroko's Basketball Anime on January 15

Anime originally aired from April-September 2012

Netflix announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will stream the first anime season based on Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko's Basketball manga on January 15.

Netflix describes the anime:

Dark Horse Tetsuya Kuroko and former expatriate Taiga Kagami are freshmen in Seirin High's new basketball team, and they're poised to shake things up.

The first season of the anime aired from April-September 2012. The second season aired from October 2013-March 2014. The third season aired from January-June 2015. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons outside of Japan as they aired. Daisuki also streamed the third season.

The 30-volume Kuroko's Basketball manga serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2008-2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game film, which opened in Japan in March 2017. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Kuroko's Basketball The Encounter , the first stage play adaptation of the manga, ran for 21 performances in April 2016 in Tokyo. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in June and July 2017. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April and May 2018. The fourth stage play titled Kuroko no Basuke - Ultimate Blaze ran in April and May 2019.

Source: NXOnNetflix's Twitter account