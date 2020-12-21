Live-Action Horimiya Project Previews School Romance, Toketadenkyu's Theme Song in Trailer

Hori Pro 's live-action film and television version of Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga posted a trailer (in 60-second and 30-second lengths) and a visual on Monday. The trailer announces and previews the theme song "Tomoshibi" (Lamplight) that the group Toketadenkyu specifically created for the project.







"Tomoshibi" serves as both the ending theme song for the television version and the theme song for the film version. Toketadenkyu also contributed the television versin's opening theme song "Dō Su-nno?"

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Both the film and television versions will feature the same cast, with Ōji Suzuka (right in visual above) and Sayu Kubota (left) starring as protagonists Miyamura and Hori, respectively. Over the past month, the staff announced that the cast also includes Rion Okamoto, Akira Onodera , Aya Marsh, Sakura, Ryōsuke Sota, Yūki Inoue, Aoba Kawai, and Ryō Kimura.

The film compiles the content from the first three television episodes with its own exclusive scenes, Hana Matsumoto is directing both the film and series, with Mamoru Yoshino directing the fifth and sixth episodes of the series. Europe Kikaku's Yoshifumi Sakai is penning the scripts for both productions, and fellow Europe Kikaku members Gōta Ishida and Tomohiro Ōtoshi are also writing scripts for the television series.

The film will open first on February 5 in a one-week limited engagement, while the seven-episode series will premiere on MBS and TBS on February 16. The television version will exclusively stream in Japan on the service "my theater Plus" on Apple TV .

The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on January 9.

Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) is composing the music.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as a spinoff to HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga on September 18. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 21.

The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has already inspired four original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations.

Source: Comic Natalie