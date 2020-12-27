News
Crunchyroll Updates to HTML5 Manga Reader
posted on by Adriana Hazra
HTML5 reader is available to Crunchyroll Premium subscribers
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has updated its Crunchyroll Manga Reader from a Flash reader to an HTML5 reader. The updated version of the Manga Reader is available to Crunchyroll Premium subscribers.
The Crunchyroll Manga Reader offers titles such as Attack on Titan, Talentless Nana, Genshin Impact, Tales of Wedding Rings, Inside Mari, Edens Zero, Sun-Ken Rock, and Knight's & Magic, among others.
Crunchyroll launched the platform in 2013.
Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)