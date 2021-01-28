Cross Infinite World Licenses Hey! You've Kidnapped the Wrong Royal! Novel

Also: Since I Was Abandoned After Reincarnating, I Will Cook With My Fluffy Friends novels

Cross Infinite World announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Takumi Otaki and Fshima's Hey! You've Kidnapped the Wrong Royal! ( Iya, Tsuresaru Aite Machigatteru kara! ) light novel and will release it digitally on March 15. The company also announced on Thursday that it has licensed Yu Sakurai and Kasumi Nagi 's Since I Was Abandoned After Reincarnating, I Will Cook With My Fluffy Friends: The Figurehead Queen Is Strongest At Her Own Pace ( Tensei Saki de Suterareta node, Mofumofu-tachi to Oryōri Shimasu ~Okazari Ōhi wa My Pace ni Saiyō Desu~ ) novels and will release it digitally on April 15.

Cross Infinite World describes Hey! You've Kidnapped the Wrong Royal! :

One day, the Demon Lord barged into the palace and, instead of kidnapping the rightful princess Alice, he took Jean, her stunningly gorgeous brother! Alice, alongside her butler Seb and sibling duo Hatta and Haigha set out for the Demon Lord's castle. Her goal: not to rescue Jean but—in her own words—smack some sense into the Demon Lord for even daring to think Jean was the cuter one! Meanwhile, Jean and the Demon Lord are getting along well...maybe a little too well.

Grantas Sireikis is translating the light novel to English.

Futabasha released the book in December 2018.

Cross Infinite World describes Since I Was Abandoned After Reincarnating, I Will Cook With My Fluffy Friends: The Figurehead Queen Is Strongest At Her Own Pace :

When the crown prince unexpectedly breaks off their engagement and abandons her, Duchess Laetitia regains the memories of her past life as an office worker who loved to cook. Finding herself expelled from the kingdom, Laetitia agrees to marry Glenreed, the Silver Wolf King—a man famous for his hatred of women while ironically seeking a queen for political purposes. Laetitia's new life lets her spend her days cooking and pursuing her hobbies in the royal villa, all while surrounded by furry creatures like wolves, Gardener Cats, and other mythical beasts. One day, after Laetitia offers food to a beautiful silver wolf that appears in the villa, she finds Glenreed's attitude toward her slowly begins to change…

Emma Schumacker is translating the novel to English.

Sakurai launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019. Futabasha released the third compiled book volume on November 13.

