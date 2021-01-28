Nogizaka Asuka no Himitsu Manga Ends

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Chiame Hareno's manga adapatation of Yūsaku Igarashi 's Nogizaka Asuka no Himitsu light novel series on Wednesday .

The manga adapts Igarashi's sequel series to the earlier Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu light novel series. The series centers on Haruka's daughter, who aims to be an expert in Akihabara culture. The story follows her relationship with a male "casual."

Hareno launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in July 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in August 2020.

Igarashi launched the novel series in 2018, and Kadokawa published the novel's sixth volume in July 2020. Shaa , the illustrator for the Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu novels, returned to illustrate the new novel series.

In the story of the original novel series, Yūto Ayase is an ordinary boy at a private high school with the usual cliques. Haruka, the school's most unattainable girl, is so idolized in the school for both her beauty and smarts that her classmates nickname her Nuit Étoile (The Silver Star of the Night) and Lumière du Clavier (The Shining Princess on the Piano). However, in the school's library, Yūto stumbles across her and her darkest secret — she is a diehard fan of anime, manga, and otaku culture.

Igarashi published the original 16-volume novel series from 2004 to 2012. The novels received two television anime adaptations in 2008 and 2009, and an original video anime in 2012. Both television anime are available streaming on Crunchyroll , and Discotek Media licensed and released both series on Blu-ray Disc in June 2018. The novels also inspired a four-volume manga series by Yasuhiro Miyama .