Seven Seas Adds Disciple of the Lich Light Novel Series

Isekai story follows teenager transported to another world, thrown into deep dungeon

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed Nekoko and Hihara Yoh's Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! ( Fushisha no Deshi: Jashin no Fukyō wo Katte Naraku ni Otosareta Ore no Eiyūtan ) light novel series.

The company describes the light novels:

An ordinary teenager is transported to a fantasy world, accidentally gets on the bad side of the gods, and is dumped in the bottom of the world's deepest dungeon with no skills or magic. Ouch! Once there, he meets a mysterious girl...who happens to be undead. But despite her general dislike of humans, she decides to help him out. Can the two of them make it back to the surface? They might just be a more powerful combo than anyone was expecting!

Seven Seas will release the first volume of the novel series under its Airship imprint in September 2021. The digital version will release first before the print version.

Nekoko started publishing the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. Overlap published the second volume in Japan on October 25. Kasei is drawing a manga adaptation, and the first volume will ship on February 25.



Source: Press release