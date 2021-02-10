Sazae-san Anime Gets 1-Hour Valentine's Day Special

Special will have 4 stories

The official website for the Sazae-san anime announced on Sunday that the anime will have a one-hour Valentine's Day special that will air on February 14 at 6:00 p.m.

The episode will have four stories. The first story, titled "Norisuke Seishun Jidai ~Geshuku kara Omiai made~" (Norisuke's Youthful Years ~From Boarding to Marriage Meeting~), will portray Norisuke's time staying with the Isono family, and his marriage meeting with Taiko. The other stories are titled "Oshiete Dolittle-sensei," "Yо̄ishūtо̄ na Otoko," and "Bara to Penpengusa."

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series, an award it extended in 2019.