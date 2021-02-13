Kantai Collection -KanColle- Koyoi mo Salute! Manga Ends

Story centers on 3 characters from franchise who open bar

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine published the final chapter on Wednesday of Miki Morinaga's Kantai Collection -KanColle- Koyoi mo Salute! (Cheers Tonight Too!) manga.

The manga launched in Comptiq in November 2018, and Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled volume on September 10. Kadokawa will publish the fourth and final volume on March 26. The dōjin circle and production company C2 Kikan collaborated on the manga.

The manga centers on Gambier Bay, Commandant Teste, and Tashkent. The three characters hear about a "legendary bar" and decide to open their own bar, but encounter many difficulties.

The overall franchise is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The final episode of the first television anime series had revealed in March 2015 that the television anime would get a sequel. The anime's official Twitter account indicated in August 2015 that the franchise's movie project and the sequel were separate projects that went into production at the same time.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

Studio ENGI — the new 2D/3D animation studio that publisher Kadokawa , pachinko and pachislot game machine maker Sammy , and anime holding company Ultra Super Pictures established in April 2018 — is producing the new anime. Kadokawa reportedly told C2 Kikan in January that the new anime would air in 2022.