Koei Tecmo Reveals New Samurai Warriors 5 Game for PS4, Switch, PC

Game ships this summer

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that KOEI Tecmo Games is developing Samurai Warriors 5 ( Sengoku Musō 5 ), a new installment in its Samurai Warriors series. The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam this summer.

KOEI Tecmo Games president Hisashi Koinuma assured fans in 2019 that the company was still working on the series.

KOEI Tecmo Games released the Samurai Warriors 4 game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2014, and on PlayStation 4 in July 2014. The company released the game for all three consoles in North America and Europe in October 2014.

Samurai Warriors 4-II , a revised version of the game, allows players to create their own player character. The game launched in Japan in February 2015 and launched for PS3, PS4, PS Vita, and PC in North America in September 2015 and in Europe in October 2015.

Samurai Warriors 4: Empires launched in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in Japan in September 2015, and for those same platforms in North America and Europe in March 2016.

Sengoku Musou 4DX ( Samurai Warriors 4 DX), a new release of the game for the PS4 and Switch, launched in Japan in March 2019.