Crunchyroll Adds Space Warrior Baldios, Hells, Sister Princess: Re Pure Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the Space Warrior Baldios television anime, the Hells and Sister Princess: Re Pure anime, and the Megabeast Investigator Juspion tokusatsu show. Discotek Media is the publisher for all four additions. All four titles are available in the United States and Canada, and Sister Princess: Re Pure is also available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Discotek Media licensed the Space Warrior Baldios television anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. Discotek also licensed the Space Warrior Baldios anime film and released it on Blu-ray Disc in June 2018. Crunchyroll added the film to its catalog in 2019.

Discotek licensed Madhouse 's Hells anime film, and released it on Blu-ray Disc with a new English dub in November 2018. Both the Japanese and English audio are available on Crunchyroll .

Discotek licensed both Sister Princess and the Sister Princess: Re Pure anime and released them on separate Blu-ray Disc releases in June 2018. Crunchyroll added the first Sister Princess anime to its catalog earlier this month.

Discotek licensed Megabeast Investigator Juspion and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

Source: Crunchyroll