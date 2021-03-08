Kaoru Mori Draws New Shirley Manga Chapter in Aokishi Magazine

Kadokawa is listing the inaugural issue of its new Aokishi (Blue Knight) magazine with a new chapter of Kaoru Mori 's Shirley manga, titled Shirley Medicine . The issue will ship on April 20.

The new chapter will be the first published Shirley work since 2019. CMX published the original Shirley manga in North America. The manga follows the titular maid and her life in Edwardian England.

Mori's Emma manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2005 and a sequel in 2007. Mori also draws the A Bride's Story manga.

Editors from the Asuka , Harta , and Dengeki Maoh magazines created the Aokishi magazine. The magazine aims to not be bound by one genre, and will delve into action, romantic comedy, historical fiction, four-panel comedy, and other genres. Some manga from Enterbrain 's Harta will move to the magazine when it launches, including Mori's A Bride's Story , Aki Irie 's Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest , Hirona Takahashi's Benitsubaki , and Tetsuya Nakamura 's Yagi to Hitsuji no Ōkan . Ryō Yasohachi ( Immortal Hounds ) will also draw a manga for the magazine.

Source: Kadokawa