Hiro Aikawa Launches New Manga on April 13

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Saturday that Hiro Aikawa will launch a new manga titled Kazuki-san no Koisuru Jikan (Kazuki's Time for Love) in the magazine's next issue on April 13. The manga will center on two characters who both have no experience in romance. Kotoko Ayase is an even-keeled high school girl, while Kiyo Kazuki is a handsome and gentle-mannered adult man.

Aikawa ended the Dōzo Kawaigatte Kudasai (Please Go Ahead and Spoil Me) manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in August 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's one compiled book volume on February 10. The manga debuted in Petit Comic on June 2020.

Aikawa launched the Mikami-sensei's Way of Love ( Mikami-sensei no Aishikata ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in September 2014, and ended it in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final volume in January 2020. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the eighth volume in August 2020.