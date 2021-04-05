Golgo 13 Manga Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Volumes

200th volume shipped on Monday

Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga broke the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" when its 200th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Monday. The manga is currently tied with Osamu Akimoto 's Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo (" Kochikame ") police comedy manga, which earned the record when its 200th and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2016.

Instagram released an AR filter featuring Duke Togo's "Golgo eyes" to commemorate the series' 200th volume.

The manga, centering on the titular legendary hitman, is the oldest manga still in publication. Saito launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 1968.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of the manga in North America between 2006 and 2008. The story inspired two live-action films in 1973 and 1977, a 1983 anime film, a 1998 Golgo 13: Queen Bee original video anime, and a 2008-2009 television anime series.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web