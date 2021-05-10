Demon Slayer Film Ranks #2 in U.S. Box Office in 3rd Weekend

Godzilla vs. Kong at #4 in 6th weekend

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film ranked #2 in its third weekend in the United States, earning an estimated US$3.05 million over the weekend with a US$1,462 per-screen average in 2,088 theaters. The movie has earned an estimated cumulative total of US$37,172,276 in the United States.

The film was the highest-earning film worldwide in 2020, earning US$474.6 million.

In Japan, the Demon Slayer film has sold a total of 28.87 million tickets for 39.88 billion yen (about US$364.9 million) in Japan as of May 5.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film ranked at #4 in its sixth weekend in the United States, earning an estimated US$1.93 million during the weekend. The film had a US$713 per-screen average in 2,705 theaters, and it has earned an estimated cumulative total of US$92,963,000 in the United States.

The film has also so far earned the equivalent of US$329.6 million internationally, with a cumulative worldwide total of $422 million.

The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. It will open on May 14 in Japan.

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing the film worldwide outside Japan in 2D and 3D, as well as at IMAX theaters. Toho Co., LTD. will distribute the film in Japan.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)