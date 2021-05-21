2nd Live-Action Kakegurui Film's Footage Shows Student Body in Disarray

Film was slated to open on May 12 before layest COVID-19 delay due to state of emergency

GAGA began streaming footage from Kakegurui: Zettai Zetsumei Russian Roulette (Kakegurui: Last Resort Russian Roulette), the live-action film sequel based on Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga, on Friday. The scene shows the school's caste system falling apart as students all demand matches from the student council members.

The film was slated to open on April 29, but was delayed due to COVID-19 and the state of emergency declared in four prefectures on April 25. The film was then slated for May 12 before it was delayed yet again due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the extended state of emergency in Japan.

The film will include a returning cast, but will focus on a new antagonist, the shrewd gambler Makuro Shikigami, played by Johnny's West member Ryūsei Fujii. Tsutomu Hanabusa is returning to direct the film, and is also writing the screenplay with Minato Takano .

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff is also inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime on March 26.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.



Source: Comic Natalie