The Boy and the Beast Film Gets Musical

Mamoru Hosoda 's The Boy and The Beast anime film is inspiring a musical by the Shiki Theatre Company on April 30, 2022 at the Autumn Theater in the JR East Shiki Theater in Tokyo.

Gō Aoki is directing the musical, and Chikae Takahashi is writing the script and lyrics. The company is looking for child actors to play the young versions of Kyuta, Ichirohiko, and Jiromaru. The musical will use special make-up and puppets.

The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box-office in July 2015. The film eventually surpassed the total box office earnings of Hosoda's previous film, Wolf Children , and was the second-highest grossing domestic film in Japan in 2015.

Funimation opened the film in U.S. theaters in March 2016, and it describes the film:

When Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, he's taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice. Despite their constant bickering, Kyuta and Kumatetsu begin training together and slowly form a bond as surrogate father and son. But when a deep darkness threatens to throw the human and beast worlds into chaos, the strong bond between this unlikely pair will be put to the ultimate test—a final showdown that will only be won if the two can finally work together using all of their combined strength and courage.

Hosoda ( Summer Wars , Wolf Children ) created and scripted the movie. The film was Hosoda's first film since 2012, when his relatively new animation movie company Studio Chizu released Wolf Children as its first project. Masakatsu Takagi ( Wolf Children ) scored the soundtrack.

Source: Comic Natalie