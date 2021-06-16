Smile Down the Runway Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga debuted in 2017, inspired anime in January 2020

The official Twitter account for Kotoba Inoya 's Smile Down the Runway ( Runway de Waratte ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in three chapters. The manga's 190th chapter debuted in this year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017 as Inoya's debut work. The 21st volume shipped on May 17, and the 22nd and final volume will ship on August 17.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer. One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

