Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Opens at #1 in Japan Box Office

Godzilla vs. Kong at #2, Honey Lemon Soda live-action film opens at #4

The live-action film of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga earned 696,434,440 yen (about US$6.31 million) in its first three days to top the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film has sold more than 500,000 tickets.

The film was slated to open in Japan last October, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The production halted filming in April 2020 due to COVID-19. The film opened on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) directed the film. Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Namae o Yobu yo" (I'll Call Your Name).

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on April 16. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it published the 20th volume digitally in English on April 13. The manga is also inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 10.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016. The manga is also inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2021.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film dropped from #1 to #2 in its second weekend. It earned 239,387,800 yen (about US$2.16 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,153,518,150 yen (about US$10.45 million).

The film earned 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topped the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 293,000 tickets over the weekend, and 390,000 tickets over its first three days (including Friday). The film earned more than 600 million (about US$5.4 million) in its first three days. The film opened in Japan on July 2, delayed from its original May 14 opening.

The film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened on March 31. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) made his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ), Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ), and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ).

Adam Wingard ( Death Note, The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

The live-action film of Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film earned 173,691,840 yen (about US$1.57 million) over the weekend, and earned 236,237,400 yen (about US$2.14 million) from Friday to Sunday.

The film opened on July 9.

Kōji Shintoku (live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet films) directed the film, with a script by Nami Kikkawa. Male idol group Snow Man performed the film's theme song "HELLO HELLO."

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015.

The manga centers on Uka Ishimori, who did not have any good memories of her middle school years. Now 15 years old and in high school, Uka is trying to "graduate" from her past self, but it isn't going well. That's when she meets her classmate Kai, who has lemon-colored hair.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, rose from #6 to #5 in its 18th weekend. The film earned 167,846,900 yen (about US$1.52 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 9,997,223,630 yen (about US$90.58 million). The film topped the 10 billion yen mark on Monday.

The film's new Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 version began playing on June 12 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

The film opened in Japan on March 8, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend.

In its third week, the film surpassed the domestic earnings of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , which earned a total of 5.3 billion yen. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures. The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The Fable: Korosanai Koroshiya , the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable manga, dropped from #2 to #6 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 77,377,430 yen (about US$701,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,147,457,240 yen (about US$10.39 million).

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Kan Eguchi returned to direct the new film, with Junichi Okada once again starring.

The first film ranked #2 in its opening weekend in June 2019.

In the manga, a fabled genius at killing resides somewhere hidden in Osaka. Taught since childhood to obey the orders of his boss, he is ordered to live in Osaka as a normal person for one year in order for the boss to lay low.



Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second of two "final chapter" films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, dropped from #4 to #7 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 70,408,340 yen (about US$637,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,156,652,540 yen (about US$19.53 million).

The film topped the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 350,000 tickets for over 508 million yen (about US$4.7 million) in its opening weekend. The film opened on June 4.

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has an original story that differs from the story in the manga. The film centers on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning tells the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura plays the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo returned to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returned to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film dropped from #7 to #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 81,344,400 yen (about US$736,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,745,309,300 yen (about US$15.81 million).

The film is the first time since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack that a Gundam film has topped the 1 billion yen mark.

The film sold 259,074 tickets and earned 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on June 11 after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again in May due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The film opened on 215 screens, a franchise -record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc went on sale on June 11.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film starting on July 1.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), the all-new original anime film for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise , dropped from #3 to #10 in its second weekend.

The film earned 122 million yen (about US$1.10 million) and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 98,000 tickets in its first three days (including Friday). The film opened in Japan on July 2.

The film features an all-new story by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and is set after The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's new television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix began streaming the anime on June 28. The series was delayed from its previously slated October 2020 premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) film dropped off the top 10 in its 13th weekend, but it still earned 48,392,700 yen (about US$438,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 7,347,346,460 (about US$66.57 million).

100 Nichikan Ikita Wani (Wani Lived for 100 Days), the anime film of Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga, debuted outside of the top 10 in Japan. The film opened in Japan on July 9.

Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka (What is a Secret?), the theatrical compilation film for the the television anime of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga, debuted at #1 on the mini-theater rankings. The film opened in Japan on July 9.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC