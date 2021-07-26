Demon Slayer Film Returns to Top 10 for 1st Time in 2 Months

Film ranked at #7 at Japanese box office for 'final screening' run

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime ranked at #7 at the Japanese box office in tickets sold this past weekend. This marks the first time that the film has been in the top 10 since it dropped off of it two months ago.

The film is screening again at over 380 theaters in Japan from July 22-29 as a limited-time "final screening" run. Theatergoers are receiving an A5 birthday card for Kyōjurō Rengoku. This gift was intended for distribution in May to line up with Rengoku's birthday, but it did not happen then due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16, 41 weekends ago. After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, it dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film sold a total of 28,966,806 tickets for 40,016,942,050 yen (about US$367.6 million) in Japan as of May 23 — and became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. It has since earned 40,096,913,600 yen (about US$366.53 million) in Japan as of June 6.

In 45 countries and territories worldwide, Mugen Train sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) as of May 23. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago.

The film is now the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office.

The anime film had sold 1,074,170 copies total of its Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases in Japan (including both the limited and regular editions) in only three days since it debuted on June 16. The first-week sales of the film's regular editions have surpassed those for the limited editions of Frozen 2 , the previous record holder for highest first-week DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales in the animation category in the Reiwa era (from May 13, 2019). The DVD version stayed at #1 for five weeks, tying the record of 2005's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and 2000's The Matrix.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web