Kaiju Decode CG Anime Project Streams Teaser, VR Trailer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei Animation began streaming a teaser trialer for Kaiju Decode, its CG anime collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, on Friday.
Toei Animation is also streaming a VR trailer titled "first contact" for the project, listed as the "first part" of the project. The traielr shows a scene that can be viewed through virtual reality (VR) devices from three different perspectives.
The project is a collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and Toei Animation. The producers for the project include Kouichi Noguchi and Masahiro Onda. Noguchi is the producer of such anime as Expelled from Paradise and KADO - The Right Answer, while Onda is a veteran Tsuburaya Productions producer for such projects as Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial, as well as an executive producer on the SSSS.Gridman anime series. Hollywood CG art director Sei Nakashima (Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution end credits illustrations, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone concept artist) is the character designer.