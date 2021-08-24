'Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!!' Manga Ends in 21st Volume

Manga about jūjutsu master launched in 2009

Amazon is listing Makoto Niwano 's Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!! (The Wandering Tale of Jinnai Style Jūjutsu Master Majima Explodes!!) manga as ending with its 21st volume on October 7.

The martial arts manga is a sequel to Niwano's earlier Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Butōden Majima-kun Suttobasu!! manga. While the earlier manga followed former delinquent turned aspiring martial artist Rei Majima in his journeys to test himself against various martial artists using his Jinnai-style jiujutsu, Jinnai Ryūjūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!! is set six years after the end of that manga, and sees Majima returning to Japan after venturing to America to further his skills.

The manga launched in Nihon Bungeisha 's Comic Break magazine in 2009. It transferred to Weekly Manga Goraku in 2009, and to Bessatsu Manga Goraku in 2014. It then transferred to the Goraku Egg website in 2018. Niwano's earlier Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Butōden Majima-kun Suttobasu!! manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1995-1998, and ended with 15 volumes.

Niwano drew the manga adaptation of Emily Rodda 's Deltora Quest novels. Kodansha Comics published all 10 volumes of the manga in English.

Source: Amazon