3rd Yuki Yuna Is a Hero TV Anime Posts New Video, Song Info, October 1 Debut

Battle scenes, daily life previewed in video

The official website for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime franchise posted a new promotional video for Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Dai-Mankai no Shō ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : The Great Full Blossom Arc), the third main television anime series for the franchise , on Friday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on October 1 on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates, and it also previews the upcoming battle scenes and scenes of daily life.

The six main cast members are once again singing the opening theme song "Ashita no Hanatachi" (Tomorrow's Flowers) and ending theme song "Chiheisen no Mukō e" (Beyond the Horizon) as their unit Sanshū Chūgaku Yūshabu (Sanshū Middle School Hero Club).

Returning cast members include Haruka Terui (Yuuna Yuuki), Suzuko Mimori (Mimori Tougou), Yumi Uchiyama (Fuu Inubozaki), Tomoyo Kurosawa (Itsuki Inubozaki), Juri Nagatsuma (Karin Miyoshi), and Kana Hanazawa (Sonoko Nogi).

Seiji Kishi is returning from the first Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime to direct at Studio Gokumi . Also returning are series script supervisor and script writer Makoto Uezu , original character designer BUNBUN , animation character designer and chief animation director Takahiro Sakai , and Keiichi Okabe and monaca on music. D.K. & JWWORKS are credited with concept art.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.

Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! , a short anime based on the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game, premiered on April 9.

Both the Dai-Mankai no Shō television anime and the Churutto! anime shorts celebrate the franchise 's fifth anniversary.