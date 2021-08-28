Mamoru the Shadow Protector Manga Resumes After 6 Years

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on Friday that Sai Madara 's manga adaptation of Taro Achi 's Mamoru the Shadow Protector ( Kage kara Mamoru! ) light novels will resume in the magazine's next issue on September 27. The seventh and most recent volume of the manga shipped six years ago, in February 2015.

DrMaster released the first five volumes of the manga in 2008 and 2009 before the publisher ceased operations, and it describes the story:

Mamoru Kagemori is a dull high school student who's neither handsome, athletic, nor intelligent. But things aren't always as they appear. He's actually the eldest son of a 400-year-old ninja clan that specializes in protecting their neighbors, the Konnyakus. And the object of Mamoru's protection is none other than their only daughter, Yuna Konnyaku, a natural-born troublemaker!

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2005, and it moved to Monthly Comic Alive in 2006.

Achi's original light novel series ran for 12 volumes from 2003 to 2008. Achi also wrote a sequel series titled Motto! Kage kara Mamoru! that shipped its second volume in 2010. The light novels also inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2006, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD in 2015 with the title Guardian Ninja Mamoru .