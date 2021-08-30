Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake's Opening Animation Video by ufotable Streamed

Game launched in Japan for Switch, PS4 on Thursday

Type-Moon began streaming the opening animation video on Sunday for Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-, the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game. ReoNa is performing the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Switch on August 26.

The game features a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

New characters and cast members include Ai Kayano as Noel and Ayane Sakura as Mario Gallo Bestino.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as the character designer.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. A 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.