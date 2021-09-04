News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tsukihime remake Switch, PS4 versions debut at #1, #2

Japan's Game Ranking: August 23-29

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- TYPE-MOON August 26 72,237 72,237
2 PS4 Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- TYPE-MOON August 26 66,171 66,171
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 15,671 2,788,621
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,838 4,009,933
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,860 2,153,053
6 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 12,023 2,348,554
7 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! Konami August 12 9,491 122,530
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,536 4,397,935
9 NSw No More Heroes III Marvelous August 27 7,951 7,951
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,499 4,120,436
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 7,381 864,873
12 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Nihon Falcom August 27 6,227 6,227
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,092 6,867,005
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,727 1,976,550
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,401 782,676
16 PS4 Hitman 3 H2 Interactive August 26 5,132 5,132
17 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 4,978 224,508
18 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 4,902 182,045
19 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 4,366 180,428
20 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,363 3,931,244

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 16-22
