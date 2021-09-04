News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tsukihime remake Switch, PS4 versions debut at #1, #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-
|TYPE-MOON
|August 26
|72,237
|72,237
|2
|PS4
|Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-
|TYPE-MOON
|August 26
|66,171
|66,171
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|15,671
|2,788,621
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,838
|4,009,933
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,860
|2,153,053
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|12,023
|2,348,554
|7
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!
|Konami
|August 12
|9,491
|122,530
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,536
|4,397,935
|9
|NSw
|No More Heroes III
|Marvelous
|August 27
|7,951
|7,951
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,499
|4,120,436
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,381
|864,873
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|Nihon Falcom
|August 27
|6,227
|6,227
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,092
|6,867,005
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,727
|1,976,550
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,401
|782,676
|16
|PS4
|Hitman 3
|H2 Interactive
|August 26
|5,132
|5,132
|17
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|4,978
|224,508
|18
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|4,902
|182,045
|19
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|4,366
|180,428
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,363
|3,931,244
Source: Famitsu