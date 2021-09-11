News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 30-September 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 30-September 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 15,610 2,804,231
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,592 4,025,525
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 14,229 2,167,282
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 10,307 2,358,861
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,697 4,407,632
6 PS4 Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- TYPE-MOON August 26 7,939 74,110
7 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 7,829 872,702
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,764 4,128,200
9 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,824 788,500
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,739 1,982,289
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,728 6,872,733
12 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! Konami August 12 4,691 127,221
13 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 4,613 229,121
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,299 3,935,543
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,149 1,868,457
16 NSw Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- TYPE-MOON August 26 4,124 76,361
17 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 3,997 186,042
18 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 3,625 239,775
19 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 3,305 183,733
20 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 3,245 261,082

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 23-29
