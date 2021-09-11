News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 30-September 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure returns to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 30-September 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|15,610
|2,804,231
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,592
|4,025,525
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|14,229
|2,167,282
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|10,307
|2,358,861
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,697
|4,407,632
|6
|PS4
|Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-
|TYPE-MOON
|August 26
|7,939
|74,110
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,829
|872,702
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,764
|4,128,200
|9
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,824
|788,500
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,739
|1,982,289
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,728
|6,872,733
|12
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!
|Konami
|August 12
|4,691
|127,221
|13
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|4,613
|229,121
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,299
|3,935,543
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,149
|1,868,457
|16
|NSw
|Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-
|TYPE-MOON
|August 26
|4,124
|76,361
|17
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|3,997
|186,042
|18
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|3,625
|239,775
|19
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|3,305
|183,733
|20
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|3,245
|261,082
Source: Famitsu