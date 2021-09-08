Japan Plans to Extend State of Emergency to September 30

Extended from original September 12 date in 19 out of 21 prefectures

The Japanese government plans to extend the current state of emergency for 19 prefectures from September 12 to September 30 due to the continued effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Two of the 21 prefectures under the current state of emergency, Miyagi and Okayama, will instead move to a quasi-state of emergency.

Japan reported 12,396 new cases on Wednesday, with Tokyo alone reporting 1,834.

There were 260 patients in serious condition in the metropolis, as of Tuesday. Due to the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19, many people in Tokyo have to recuperate at home, with doctors checking on their status by telephone.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listed three pillars for implementing emergency measures: "improving the medical system, preventing infections, and carrying out vaccinations." He also called for a drastic reduction in the flow of people, including a 70% cut in commuter footfall. Officials in affected areas will also urge restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol and impose stricter restrictions at shopping malls and events. The government will prepare facilities like oxygen stations, and will provide certain hospitals with two drugs that are used in antibody cocktail treatment.

Source: NHK World