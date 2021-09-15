'Everything for Demon King Evelogia' Anime Reveals Theme Song in Videos

2 main leads highlighted in anime debuting October 1

The official website for the AnimeFesta series of Kajiwara's isekai fantasy boys-love manga Everything for Demon King Evelogia ( Maō Evelogia ni Mi o Sasage yo or Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World ) began streaming two new promotional videos for the anime on Wednesday. The first video below highlights the character Eve, while the second video highlights Gozu. The videos also reveal and preview the anime's theme song "Change the world" by Shun Horie and Takuya Satō .

The anime will premiere on AnimeFesta and other streaming services and on Tokyo MX on October 1, and on BS11 on October 3. The anime's premium version will stream on the AnimeFesta service, while other services will premiere the on-air version.

The main cast members are:

Shun Horie as Eve/Evelogia (also written as Ibrogia)

Takuya Satō as Gozu

Hitomi Nabatame as Tishia, a village maiden

Hiroki Yasumoto as Makidy, a fighter



Unlike many of the previous ComicFesta Anime (now known as AnimeFesta ) projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

Sanae Nagi is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Nagi is also writing the scripts with Eeyo Kurosaki ( Overflow , The Titan's Bride , Fucked by My Best Friend ). Yōko Iwakura is designing the characters, and Iwakura and Hisashi Nakamoto are serving as chief animation directors.

Ami Hoshino is the color key artist. Ayumi Aso ( Makaria ) is the art designer, and Momoko Satō is the art director. Takashi Yanagida is the compositing director of photography, and Kōki Shinkai is editing. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at BlackFlag .

The story begins when an aimless young man named Toshiaki Gozu is killed on page 3, and resurrected as a background character in a game world he has been playing. Gozu encounters the Demon King Evelogia, the game's last boss whom Gozu has adored since he was little. Gozu begins to woo Evelogia by admitting, "I fell in love with you." Together, they aim to conquer the world.

Kajiwara (also written as Kaziwara) launched the manga on the ComicFesta and Mecha Comic digital services in Japan in April 2020, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English with this teaser: "'Good, make me your owner.' The strongest couple to conquer the other world appears!?"

Suiseisha published the first volume of the manga in print on February 18, and the volume's special edition bundled a drama CD with the following cast:

Shun Horie as "Eve" Evelogia (also written as Ibrogia)

as "Eve" Evelogia (also written as Ibrogia) Takuya Satō as Gozu

as Gozu Daisuke Kageura as Yakuza member

as Yakuza member Masahiro Okazaki as Eve's father

as Eve's father Noriko Fujimoto as Eve's mother

as Eve's mother Arashi Hirakawa as Boy #1

The new anime is part of the AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime ) series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. The latest anime is Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō 2: Koibito wa Shōbōshi (Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter), the second anime season based on Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga. The anime premiered on July 4 at 25:00 (effectively, July 5 at 1:00 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Re:mimu 's Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ ( Tensei Shoya Kara Musabori Etchi: Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ or The Prince's Favorite is the Villainess) manga also has a AnimeFesta adaptation in the works.