Nippon Ichi Software's Bokuhime Project Game Comes to PC via Steam in Japanese Only on October 16

Nippon Ichi Software listed its Bokuhime Project "all-ages women's clothing awakening adventure" game for release on Steam on October 16. The game will be available for PC via Steam only in Japanese.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in April 2020. It later launched for PC via DL Site on February 5.

Nippon Ichi Software had officially announced the game in July 2019, after teasing in July 2017 that it was developing a "women's clothing" project.

The game's story takes place at the Private Yuriai Academy, a prestigious school where upper-class girls make up 99% of the student population. The school's main rule is, "cuteness is everything. In order to save his older sister, who has gotten involved in a mysterious incident at the school, the protagonist dresses as a girl and enrolls at the school. He must become the most beautiful girl at the school in order to save his sister. But in his way stands the "four princesses" who are incredibly beautiful and cute.