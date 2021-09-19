Banished From The Heroes' Party Story Gets Game on Steam Early Access on October 7

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series and anime adaptation are inspiring Slow living with Princess , a game that will debut on Steam Early Access on October 7. Tsukurite is developing the game.

Kadokawa describes the game:

Gideon Ragnason has been discharged from the Hero's party because he was not "strong enough". Since then, he has retired from the front lines of the battle and changed his name to Red. Now he opens an apothecary in the frontier called Zoltan and hopes to have a happy slow living life style.

The light novel series is also inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere on October 6. The show's staff delayed the anime from July to October due to "various circumstances." Funimation will stream the anime.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Zappon began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017, where it is still continuing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo beginning with the first volume in June 2018. Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018. The franchise has over 1 million copies in circulation.