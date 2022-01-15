'Kono Healer, Mendokusai' Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Tannen ni Hakkō 's Kono Healer, Mendokusai (This Healer's a Handful) manga unveiled the anime's new promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals a cast member, the opening theme song, and the April premiere for the anime. In the video, the healer Karla reimagines the story as "Kono Healer Kawaisugiru" (This Healer's Just Too Cute) — until the swordsman Arvin protests.

Asuka Tomari plays Mushroom (Ortegaia), a mushroom-shaped supernatural entity.

Lead voice actress Aguri Ōnishi sings the opening theme song "Jellyfish na Kimi e" (To the Jellyfish-like You), as heard in the video above.

Aguri Ōnishi plays the dark elf Karla, while Takuya Satō plays Karla's companion Arvin.

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl , Mangirl! ) directs the anime at Jumondo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Chisato Kikunaga ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle episode animation director) is designing the characters.

The "isekai burnt-out adventurer comedy" centers on two adventurers: the hopeless swordsman Arvin, and the sarcastic dark-elf healer Karla, who seems to be more talented with ticking people off than healing.

Tannen ni Hakkō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on October 22.

