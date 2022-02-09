She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime Casts Ari Ozawa as Meilin

Ozawa plays traveling martial artist sage

The official website for the television anime of Hirotsugu Ryusen 's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man ( Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ) light novel series revealed on Wednesday that Ari Ozawa will voice the character Meilin.

"The Controlling Meilin" is one of the Nine Sages. She travels the land in constant training, and keeps forgoing her return to Lunatic Lake. She is the type to forget about her promises when she gets engrossed in something.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS NTV on January 11. Funimation is exclusively streaming the series, and is also streaming an English dub .

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel and the manga, and it describes the story:

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality—but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name “Mira” and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

Keitaro Motonaga ( Jormungand both seasons, Date A Live first three seasons) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kumi Horii ( LBX Girls , Infinite Stratos 2 ) is designing the characters, Go Sakabe ( Date A Live franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. film series) is composing the music, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director.

Scott MacDonald is the art director, while Tsukasa Ohira is credited for art setting. Miyu Yamamoto is the color key artist. Tsubasa Yokoyama is the compositing director of photography, while Yoshiaki Kimura is editing. Yuichi Goto is the 3D director.

Asaka performs the anime's opening theme song "Ready Set Go!!," and Erabareshi performs the anime's ending theme song "Ambitious."

Ryusen began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016.