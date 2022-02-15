Tempalay Writes Music for Live-Action I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die Show

Rock band performs opening song, ending song, music

The staff of the live-action series of Umi Shiina 's I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die ( Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai ) manga revealed on Tuesday that rock band Tempalay is performing the opening theme song, ending theme song, and the music for the series.

The show will air and stream starting on March 18 at 11:30 p.m.

Shori Sato , a member of Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, will star in the show as Ryūhei Aono. Hikaru Takahashi will play protagonist Yuri Kariya. Sumisu is directing the series, and Shinya Tamada is writing the scripts. Socket is producing the project. The show will have 10 episodes.

Fūju Kamio, Ririka, Erena Mizusawa, and Harumi Shuhama will also appear in the show.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

I would die if it would allow me to touch you. That is my love. Airhead Yuri-chan and her boyfriend Aono-kun had a perfectly normal relationship until one day Aono-kun suddenly “passed away” … They will never be bound together, and they cannot even touch. This is their difficult and almost too sincere love story.

Shiina launched the manga in Afternoon in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in May 2021, and the series entered its final arc with the volume. The ninth volume will ship on February 22. Kodansha Comics published the eighth volume in English on December 21.

Source: Comic Natalie