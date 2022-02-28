Altair: A Record of Battles Manga Enters Final Arc With 25th Volume

25th volume ships on March 9

The official Twitter account for Kotono Katō 's Altair: A Record of Battles manga revealed on Saturday that the manga is entering its final arc with the manga's 25th compiled book volume on March 9.

The Twitter account revealed in June 2020 that the manga was approaching its climax.

Altair: A Record of Battles ( Shōkoku no Altair ) centers on Mahmut, a young member of the Türkiye Devleti's council who holds the political and military title of Pasha. The council's combination of warmongers and pacifists divide it. The threat of war and danger from the belligerent Empire put Türkiye's safety at risk. As the country's youngest military leader, Mahmut is determined to keep the peace. But with so much at stake, a long history of enemies and alliances draws the young man far into a political world he hopes to keep in check. The Pasha's journey is not easy, and war may prevail despite his efforts.

Katō launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in 2007. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime, and its now-defunct Anime Strike channel streamed it in North America.

The series inspired the Shōkoku no! four-panel manga on Sirius' official website in 2012. The magazine also serialized Shiina Soga's Shōkoku no Altair -san (Altair of the Tiny Nation) spinoff manga from 2012 to 2013. The main manga also inspired Hirokazu Kobayashi and Chika Katō's Shōkoku no Altair Gaiden: Tōkoku no Subaru (Subaru of the Island Nation) spinoff manga, which debuted in Monthly Shonen Sirius in January 2016, and ended in its seventh volume in September 2019.