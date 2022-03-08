Wasimo Series Gets 1-Hour Anime Special

NHK revealed that the series of television anime shorts based on Wasimo , a picture book by screenwriter Kankuro Kudo ( The Legend of Kamui , Maiko Haaaan!!!, Zebraman, Ping-Pong, Go ) and illustrator Hajime Anzai , is getting a 1-hour special on NHK ETV on March 21 at 9:00 a.m. JST. The special is titled " Wasimo Special: Chikyū no Mirai Sukue! Wasimo vs. Wasija " ( Wasimo Special: Save the Earth! Wasimo vs. Wasija."

In the special, a grandfather-model robot named Wasija arrives on Earth from space. Wasija transforms everyone into a robot with mechanical bodies in order to "save the Earth." However, now everyone requires oil for energy. Grandmother-model robot Wasimo confronts Wasija in order to restore everyone to normal.

Rica Matsumoto and Aimi Tanaka reprise their roles as Wasimo and Hiyori, respectively.

The story of Wasimo centers a grandmother-model robot named Wasimo who comes into the family of elementary school girl Hiyori, whose grandma passed away. For his daughter who cried every day, Hiyori's papa built Wasimo . The nostalgic "katakatakata" sound Wasimo makes when it walks comes from the same false teeth that Hiyori's grandma had. Wasimo walks faster than a snail, but slower than an excited snail. Still, Wasimo can actually run faster than a speeding bullet train. The story follows this strange Wasimo as it meets all sorts of people and has all sorts of experiences.

The first 10 10-minute shorts aired in March 2014. The series has since continued with new seasons every year.

Source: Comic Natalie