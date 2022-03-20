Yasunori Mitsunaga's Evil Heroes Manga Ends

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yasunori Mitsunaga and Yoshimitsu Iruka's Evil Heroes manga on Thursday. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship on June 17.

The manga is set in a world where villains named Evils constantly threaten humanity, and only Heroes can stand in their way. A young boy named Hideo, who was once saved by a Hero, stumbles onto the truth of this situation, and now begins to doubt if Heroes are truly the ally of humanity.

Mitsunaga and Iruka launched the manga in Young Jump in May 2021. Mitsunaga wrote the story, and Iruka drew the art. The work is Iruka's debut serialized work.

Mitsunaga ended the Princess Resurrection Nightmare ( Kaibutsu Oujo Nightmare ) manga in March 2021, marking the end of the entire Princess Resurrection manga franchise . Mitsunaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in November 2017. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume in August 2021. Kodansha Comics is releasing the series digitally in English, and it released the seventh volume on January 4.

Del Rey published seven volumes the main Princess Resurrection manga in North America, although it stopped publishing the series before Kodansha Comics took over its titles. Kodansha Comics has since published all 20 volumes digitally.

Princess Resurrection ran in Monthly Shonen Sirius from 2005 to 2013. Kodansha published 20 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation and a three-episode OVA . Sentai Filmworks re-released the television anime version of Princess Resurrection with an English dub on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in April 2019.