Miyuki Mitsubachi Launches New Manga This Summer

Miyuki Mitsubachi ( Cheeky Brat , pictured right) announced on Twitter on Sunday that she is launching a new manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine around this summer.

Mitsubachi launched the Cheeky Brat ( Namaiki Zakari. ) manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and ended it on January 27. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped on March 18 with a six-page epilogue chapter.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it published the first volume on November 30.

