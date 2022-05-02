News
Miyuki Mitsubachi Launches New Manga This Summer
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator's Cheeky Brat manga ended on January 27
Miyuki Mitsubachi (Cheeky Brat, pictured right) announced on Twitter on Sunday that she is launching a new manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine around this summer.
Mitsubachi launched the Cheeky Brat (Namaiki Zakari.) manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and ended it on January 27. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped on March 18 with a six-page epilogue chapter.
Yen Press licensed the manga, and it published the first volume on November 30.
Source: Miyuki Mitsubachi's Twitter account