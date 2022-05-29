Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Six Paths Madara as 29th DLC Character

Character will be 1st in new 5th season pass

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Madara Uchiha (Six Paths) will be the first character in the fifth season pass for the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game. The character will be the 29th overall DLC character for the game and will launch "soon."

The fifth season pass will add five new characters to the game. The theme of the characters in the new season pass is "Legacy." A "stage renovation" update will also launch with the fifth season pass along with a new atmosphere for the game's Hidden Leaf Village.

The fourth season pass focused on the theme of "regeneration" and it included the following characters: Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, Nagato (Edo Tensei form), Itachi (Edo Tensei form), Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle), and Kawaki.

The game's third season pass included: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass included: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass included: Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, Minato Namikaze, Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.