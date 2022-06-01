'I'm Quitting Heroing' Anime Unveils New Key Visual, "Climax" Trailer

Kadokawa unveiled a new key visual and trailer for the television anime of Quantum and Hana Amano 's I'm Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen's Castle ( Yūsha, Yamemasu: Tsugi no Shokuba wa Maōjō ) fantasy light novel series on Wednesday. The trailer teases the anime's "climax."

The series will also hold a collaboration with the Machi☆Asobi CAFE in Tokyo, Osaka, Kitakyushu, and Bizan from June 7 to 19.

The anime premiered on April 5. Sentai Filmworks acquired exclusive rights to the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE and release it on home video.

The cast includes:

The story centers on Leo, a hero who once saved the world from a demon army's invasion. However, he was feared and ostracized by people afterward, and ended up with no job. Feeling that his skills would be better appreciated elsewhere, he joins the demon lord's army that he once fought. Now in a new work environment, Leo strives to use his skills and revive the demon army that is on the brink of collapse.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , The Faraway Paladin ) is credited as chief director, while Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa side G , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the series at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , The Gymnastics Samurai ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is designing the characters.

Minori Suzuki performs the opening theme song "Broken Identity." Nao Tōyama performs the ending theme song "Growing."

The anime will ship in two Blu-ray Disc (or DVD) boxes on June 24 and August 24. The boxes will contain 12 television episodes and a new two-part anime titled "Kenshū Ryokō wa Mokuteki o Ushinau na" (Don't Lose Sight of Why We Took This Research Trip).

Quantum published the story on the Kakuyomu story website in 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Amano, and it released the third volume in October 2018.

Nori Kazato launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up web manga site in May 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume in May 2021.

Source: Press Release