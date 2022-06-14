'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4's Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals More Cast

Warner Bros. Japan unveiled a new promotional video on Tuesday for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Tentō" by sajou no hana , and it also reveals more cast as well as more broadcast and streaming details (in Japan).





The anime will begin running on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on July 22, but will also streaming earlier on the Abema service in Japan on July 21 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will then premiere on AT-X on July 25. Aside from Abema, the anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , and Disney+ , among other services in Japan.

The new cast members include:

Saya Fukuzumi as Marie, a mermaid Xenos



Taito Ban as Luvix Lilix, an elf adventurer



Takaaki Uchino as Dormul Bolster, a dwarf adventurer





The returning staff members include director Hideki Tachibana , series script supervisor Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , sound director Jin Aketagawa , musical composer Keiji Inai , production companies EGG FIRM and SB Creative , and the animation studio J.C. Staff . In addition, original author Ōmori is formally joining the anime staff as a series script supervisor alongside Shirane.

The other returning staff members include:

The performing act sajou no hana contributes the opening theme song "Tentō," while Saori Hayami performs the ending theme song "Guide."

The anime's third season premiered on October 2, 2020 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of COVID-19. The season ended on December 18, 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Crunchyroll removed the anime on March 31.

Source: Press release