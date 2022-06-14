×
Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Switch, PS4, PC Game's Trailer Reveals October 11 Launch in N. America

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches in Europe on October 14

NIS America began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for Acquire's Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief game, a remastered version of the original Kamiwaza, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The video reveals that the game will launch in North America on October 11. The game will then launch in Europe on October 14.

The company describes the story:

Set during the Edo period of Japan, Kamiwaza stars Ebizo, a former thief who left his dangerous past life behind to care for a young girl named Suzuna. When Suzuna falls ill, Ebizo returns to the seedy underbelly of Mikado to afford her medicine the only he knows how: by taking up his mantle as a thief once again.

Acquire's Kamiwaza game launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2006.

Source: NIS America's YouTube channel

