Legendary's Monsterverse Show Casts Mari Yamamoto With WandaVision's Matthew Shakman as Executive Producer

Apply TV+ series to feature Godzilla & the Titans

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that Mari Yamamoto (Pachinko, Kate) has joined the cast of the new series featuring Godzilla and the Titans from Legendary Entertainment 's Monsterverse for the Apple TV+ streaming service. In addition, the site revealed that Matthew Shakman (WandaVision, next planned Star Trek film) will be the show's executive producer, and will direct the first two episodes.

Entertainment news source Variety previously described the series as exploring "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Anna Sawai will play Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Ren Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Kiersey Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Joe Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Elisa Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills."

Chris Black and Matt Fraction are the show's co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are the executive producers at Safehouse Pictures, alongside fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO .

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened in March 2021. The movie earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened in Japan in July 2021, earning 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topping the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film's sequel is slated to debut on March 15, 2024.

The separate Godzilla Singular Point anime series debuted in Japan in March 2021. Every episode premiered on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast. Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan in June 2021.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018.

Source: Deadline (Rosy Cordero)