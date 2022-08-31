Japan Allows Non-Guided Tour Entries, Raises Max Daily Entries to 50,000

Tourists still require "sponsors" or travel agency contact

The Japanese government reported on Wednesday that it will raise the maximum daily number of allowed entries into the country to 50,000, starting from September 7. The government will also begin accepting tourists without in-person guides.

A tourism ministry official, nevertheless, stated that tourists will still require "sponsors" or a travel agency contact in Japan in order to be permitted into the country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained that the government is easing restrictions in order to participate in growing international exchange and benefit from the weaker yen. He added that he is considering loosening restrictions even further to align with international standards.

Last Monday, the government reported that it is considering no longer requiring a negative COVID-19 test from travelers who have received at least three COVID-19 vaccine shots (including one booster). Currently, travelers (including returning Japanese nationals and residents) must submit the negative results of a test taken 72 hours before departing on a flight to enter Japan.

Japan began easing its COVID-19 entry restrictions for foreign students and business travelers (if they have sponsors) on March 1. In addition, the government increased the number of people (Japanese and foreign nationals combined) who are allowed to enter from 3,500 to 5,000 daily, and shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period from seven to three days. The government then raised the daily cap to 7,000 on March 14, and again to 10,000 on April 10.

The government then opened tourism to guided tour groups exclusively on June 10, and raised the daily maximum allowed entries into the country from 10,000 to 20,000 people.

The border control measure that started in late November was in response to the global spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Japanese government had also extended the border restrictions to February, setting a ban on new foreign entrants, in order to curb the spread.

Japan banned entry to all foreign tourists early in the pandemic in 2020.

Source: Japan Times (Kanako Takahara)