New Live-Action Kurosagi - The Black Swindler Series Casts Yuina Kuroshima

The official website for the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga revealed on Wednesday that Yuina Kuroshima (live-action Ashi-Girl , Fullmetal Alchemist , seen below) will join the cast as heroine Tsurara Yoshikawa.

Tsurara is a female college student who aims to become a public prosecutor. The titular protagonist Kurosagi once helped her father when her father was being scammed. However, Tsurara has not forgiven Kurrosagi for the way he trapped her father's scammer — by out-scamming the scammer. She never imagined she would cross paths with Kurosagi again, but she discovers his past after a certain incident.

As previously announced, male idol group King & Prince member Shō Hirano will play protagonist Kōshirō Kurosaki.

The series will premiere on TBS in October. Kenta Tanaka , Yasuharu Ishii , and Shunichi Hirano are directing the series, with scripts by Eriko Shinozaki . The series will air on Fridays at 10:00 p.m.

The manga centers on Kōshirō Kurosaki, a boy whose family were swindled out of their money. Seeking revenge, he becomes a kurosagi, a "black swindler" who only targets other swindlers. The new live-action series will set the story in the modern day in 2022.

The original manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday from 2003 to 2008, with 20 compiled book volumes. The next series, titled Shin Kurosagi , launched in Weekly Young Sunday , but switched to Big Comic Spirits after Young Sunday ceased publication in 2008. The sequel manga ran until 2012, with 18 compiled book volumes. Shin Kurosagi Kanketsu-hen began in 2012, and ended in 2013, with four compiled book volumes.

The manga already inspired a previous live-action television series starring Tomohisa Yamashita in 2006, and a sequel live-action film in 2008.

