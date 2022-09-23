Irodori Comics Licenses I Fell for My Friend's Older Sister + My Older Sister's Friend is Annoying, Midnight Rendezvous Manga

Both manga launch digitally in October

Publisher Irodori Comics announced on Friday that it has licensed the I Fell for My Friend's Older Sister + My Older Sister's Friend is Annoying and Midnight Rendezvous manga.

Irodori Aqua, Irodori Comics' all-ages localization imprint, will release the 135-page single volume of Azusa Kina's I Fell for My Friend's Older Sister + My Older Sister's Friend is Annoying ( Tomodachi no Nee-chan ni Koishita Hanashi to Nee-chan no Tomodachi ga Uzai Hanashi ) manga digitally on its website and on other platforms in October. The company describes the story:

Rio is everything that Haruto wants in a girl: gentle, nurturing, and lady-like. The only problem is that she's the older sister of his best buddy, Nao, and he fears that the difference in age means he's barely on her radar. If Haruto wants Rio to see him as more than her little brother's playmate, he will have to prove himself a man in her eyes no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Nao grows frustrated with Sena -- a loudmouthed friend of Rio's -- who's too nosy for her own good. But what irritates him more than the constant pestering is how she just can't see him as more than a little kid. Can he help her get a clue?

Kina launched stories for this manga on social media, then compiled all the stories into a single volume that shipped in Japan on April 8.

Irodori Sakura, Irodori Comics' English localization imprint of Japanese dōjinshi , will release Banjyaku's Midnight Rendezvous ( Yukizuri Midnight ) manga digitally in October.

The company describes the story:

Goro is constantly belittled by his family and can't escape their teasing even when taking them out on vacation. When he goes to take a dip in the baths and catches sight of a bearded, macho, hulking specimen of a man, his ego takes a hit and he's consumed by a feeling of inferiority. Later, however, the same man offers him a chance to turn those feelings around and become more like an apex predator...

Banjyaku self-published the manga on July 20.



Update: Irodori Comics has updated the page count for I Fell for My Friend's Older Sister + My Older Sister's Friend is Annoying from 56 to the correct number 135.

Source: Press releases