Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line Anime's Video Announces January 20 Opening

The " Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth Opening Day Stage Greeting & Kazuki's Birthday Celebration" event announced on Friday that the Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime will start its special advance screening run in theaters on January 20. The event also debuted a promotional video:





Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during the "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" event as a "peaceful spinoff." The story of daily life takes place after the Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth film and before the Fafner EXODUS sequel series.

XEBEC is credited with the original work. Takashi Noto is returning to direct the episode at Production I.G , and Tow Ubukata is returning to write the script. Other returning cast members include character designer Hisashi Hirai , mechanical designer Naohiro Washio , and composer Tsuneyoshi Saito . The duo angela will again perform the theme song.

The episode will also feature a returning cast.

The final three episodes of the 12-episode Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime opened in Japanese theaters in November 2021, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD shipped on March 16.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie